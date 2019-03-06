‘I didn’t do this’ R Kelly breaks down and denies all allegations

Since the release of the docu-series Surviving R Kelly, which portrayed the stories of many women who claim to have been sexually abused by the singer, R Kelly has remained relatively silent.

However, in his first interview since the allegations were brought against him, he has vehemently denied any wrong doing.

'Whether they're old rumours, new rumours, future rumours, not true,' he told CBS' Gayle King.

When asked if he ever held women against their will, he replied: 'That's stupid!'

'Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me.'

'Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense,' he continued.

Really good interviewing @GayleKing … and R Kelly is still the worst pic.twitter.com/wnX6ci4qJb — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 6, 2019

'How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through – oh right now I just think I need to be a monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don't let them eat, and don't let them out.'

The R&B singer, real name Robert Kelly, was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

He has always denied these charges, and made reference to them in the CBS interview: 'For one, I beat my case.'

'When you beat something you beat it. You can't double jeopardy me like that. It's not fair.'

Kelly was indicted last month on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing several women who are bringing charges against R Kelly, tweeted in response to the interview:

'R. Kelly does NOT deny sexually assaulting underage girls. In fact, his answer demonstrates his guilt.'

'He fails to understand that it doesn’t matter “how long ago” it happened. And he also has no clue as to how “double jeopardy” works.'

R. Kelly’s tears are out of fear and despair. Because he knows that after over two decades of sexually abusing underage girls, we blew this wide open and have him and his enablers dead to rights. #Justice — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 6, 2019

He continues: 'R. Kelly’s tears are out of fear and despair.'

'Because he knows that after over two decades of sexually abusing underage girls, we blew this wide open and have him and his enablers dead to rights.'

There has been no word yet on a trial for the alleged victims.