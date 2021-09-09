Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child

Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a mom! It seems huge congratulations are in order for The Hunger Games actress who is expecting her first child with gallery director husband Cooke Maroney.

The 31-year-old Oscar-winner’s rep confirmed the exciting news to People on Wednesday, September 8.

Lawrence and Maroney’s relationship was first made known to the public in June 2018, just nine months before Cooke popped the question in February 2019, when the couple got engaged.

In October 2019 Jennifer and Cook tied the knot in front of 150 of their nearest and dearest — including the likes of Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Adele and Amy Schumer — at a lavish wedding in Rhode Island.

As a family-orientated person, Jennifer has openly talked about her desire to start a family and one day becoming a mom. In 2015 she told Diane Sawyer, “I definitely want to be a mother.”

In another interview with Glamour in 2016 she said, “I imagine I'll have children, and then my whole life will just seem complete.”

While Jennifer has been taking Hollywood by storm over the last 10 years, starring in quite a few blockbuster films, and earning herself a number of prestigious acting awards, most recently she’s starring in an upcoming film with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Don’t Look Up is an apocalyptic dramedy in which Lawrence and DiCaprio portray academics who happen to discover a comet which is on a direct collision course with Earth. They’re then given the surprisingly difficult task of warning everyone and getting people to believe them.

The film features quite an impressive cast including the likes of Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. With an iconic cast like this, everyone is sure to tune into Don’t Look Up when it premieres on Netflix this coming December 24.