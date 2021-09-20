How to win a complete tip-to-toe makeover worth over €5,000

This pandemic hasn’t been easy, let's be honest. At times it's been a real struggle staying optimistic and positive, while trying to hold down a full time job or concentrate on our studies, all from the inside of our homes, islotated from our family and friends.

If you've been feeling a bit meh lately and are in serious need of a complete refresh, then this once-in-a-lifetime prize could be just what you need. Blackrock’s Frascati Centre are hosting a mega makeover competition worth over €5,000, and it sounds like an actual dream!

The Tip-to-Toe Transformation includes a full medical health check, aesthetic cosmetic treatments, hair & beauty makeover, personalised fitness instruction, dietary consultation and fulfilment and finally new outfits from their footwear & fashion stores.

Health guru and stylist Lorraine Keane will be sharing the #frascatifabulous winner’s journey across social media and mainstream media — while a team of experts across Frascati’s brands will be on hand to offer personalised guidance throughout.

Lorraine said: “The Frascati Centre’s Tip-to-Toe makeover is really an incredible competition. It’s a once-in- a-lifetime opportunity to be utterly spoilt and be the best you. Being pampered and preened from head-to- toe by some of Ireland’s top medical, beauty and style experts — what a prize! I’m so thrilled to be involved and to give someone the treat of their lives.”

To enter the competition, visit www.frascaticentre.ie and nominate a friend or family member who you think deserves to win the incredible prize. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday October 10.

Since the Frascati Centre has a wide range of family offerings, whoever scoops this once-in-a-lifetime prize will have the chance to share the experience with their loved ones on a specially-tailored, family-friendly day full of treatments and treats with all the retailers. Their newest brands – F45, Yogahub, The Hart Gallery, Camile Thai and soon to open Shields Dental are all welcome additions to the Frascati offering.

Newly appointed Centre Director, Viv Gaine is delighted to spearhead another Makeover competition which will showcase the exceptional and complete offering of the Frascati Centre brands. ‘We believe retail centres must be destinations and deliver a complete experience for the customer so in redeveloping the Frascati brand we have created an extensive offering across body & beauty as well as food and fashion. We are also mindful of the need for sustainability and we are embracing our new Fashion Relief and Kindora Baby brands.’

So what are you waiting for? Get your applications in quickly, before the deadline closes on October 10.