How to watch the ‘Sex and the City’ revival in Ireland

Sex and the City fans all over the world have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming revival series, And Just Like That, ever since it was announced by Sarah Jessica Parker earlier this year.

Now the wait is nearly over, as we count down the days until we’re reunited with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte once again!

As the release date nears, fans have been worriedly wondering how exactly they’ll be able to watch the series from this side of the world. Well, worry not! It’s actually going to be a lot easier than you thought.

And Just Like that will premiere over in America on HBO Max in just a few days, on December 9. It’s been reported that the show will also premiere over in Ireland and the UK on that same day, available to watch on Sky Comedy and streaming service Now TV.

Therefore, UK and Irish viewers will either need a Sky or Now TV Entertainment subscription.

The first series of And Just Like That is said to feature 10 30 minute episodes, with the first three reportedly airing straight away on December 9.

The series is said to follow the lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

However, fans of the series were hugely disappointed to hear that our beloved Kim Cattrall, who played the spunky, sexually empowered icon, Samantha Jones, won’t be returning. It has been assumed that Kim’s decision not to return for the reboot is due to her very public feud with her former cast members, especially Sarah Jessica Parker.

While many fans have been theorising as to how the show will explain Samantha’s absence, whether they kill her off or illude to the possibility that she’s quarantining in another county, a HBO executive has confirmed that the real reason will be a lot more real and relatable.

“Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave,” the HBO executive explains, adding, “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life.”

“They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her fifties in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50,” the exec pointed out.