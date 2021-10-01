How to style your summery slip dress for autumn weather

2020 was the year of the tracksuit and pyjamas. The year of the blouse and make-up for zoom meetings with fluffy leggings and slippers underneath the desk. The year of the greasy-hair don't care…you get it.

But 2021 has seen a turnaround in the fashion world and with the vaccine roll out well on its way, we can now see that 2020’s dressed down, laid back style has died a death and will not be spoken of in 2021! In 2020, ASOS saw the sale of over 180,000 pairs of leggings and over 760,000 tracksuits, much higher numbers than usual. But 2021’s autumn/winter trends are all about going ‘out out’, silky dresses, and colour therapy – loud, proud and ready to hit the town!

Some of the trending colours for 2021's Autumn and Winter seasons we’re seeing are bold, bright and beautiful and we're so excited to see these stunning and fun shades coming through in runway's themes this year! The palettes are bright and out there and vibrant – a sure sign that we can look forward to a hopeful future where we have cause to dress up and go out!

But one of autumn/winter ’21 hottest fashion items that we’re most excited about this season?

The sexy satin slip dress.

The fact that this item is back in is a sure sign the world is healing after lockdown trauma. The mood has evidently shifted significantly from this time last year in every fashion house from Zara to Chanel, with both brands opting for glittering, statement, mini looks that almost make us do a double take after our year in sweatpants! So buy the dress, put on the heels and who cares what they say? We’re back to ‘out out’ life and we couldn’t be happier!

This trend that is sweeping the autumn/winter 21 runways and high streets this season will be sure to give your lockdown wardrobe that final boot out the door!

Yet for many of us, the slip dress can be an intimidating staple item for this season. Clinging, sexy and bold, they’re definitely a statement piece, but it’s a total myth that only a few body types can pull them off.

The perfect feminine piece to pair with the oversized, chunky outwear that’s coming into style, they’re available in increasingly bold, beautiful jewel colours for autumn and winter palettes. Slippery soft, they scream elegance and sexiness and the slinky fits are going to a another staple of this season – we can’t wait!

If wearing a straight up slip dress isn’t for you, we understand. We’ve compiled some of our favourite stylings of the essential style item to inspire you to incorporate it into your outfits this season!

Sweater Weather

While many of us may have retired our slip dresses now that summer is over, we may have been too hasty! With the arrival of sweater weather, we’ve been given a whole new opportunity to style our slip dresses totally differently!

Throw on an oversized sweater and tuck it into a belt around your waist to create an elegant shape that works over boots or heels! A sleek look that allows your slip dress to transform into whole new outfit, we’re loving these stylings.

The Oversized Blazer

This look feels like it’s simply never gone out of style. The perfect blend of girly and masculine, pretty and tough, the two silhouettes work together to offset the extreme nature of each, creating an edgy and fashionable look.

Again, another look you could pair with heels or a chunky boot and tights in winter, it’s totally versatile and gives us major ‘model-off-duty vibes.

Layer Up

Autumn weather is all about being smart with your layers. The weather changes so rapidly that it’s important to work up light layers to be able to adapt to whatever the day throws your way. Which means autumn is the perfect time to try out this gorgeous underlayer trend with your slip dress!

Long sleeve turtlenecks or even simple t-shirts will do the job – but pairing the right colours is a whole other challenge. Play with contrasting fabrics and textures for a fashionable effect and have fun with it, all while keeping warm!

The Trench Coat

A fall staple since the 1950s, this classic silhouette will work with any fall trend that come sand goes – because it’s as classic as a little black dress. This is definitely more of a Parisian look when paired with a silky slip dress, but we absolutely adore that.

Elegant, classy and timeless, this works better with longer slip dresses that are hitting a midi length. Pair with a neat, small handbag and strappy, slim heels for a truly understated, sexy urban look.