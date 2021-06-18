How to make your own sushi at home this International Sushi Day

Today, June 18 is International Sushi Day! While sushi is delicious any time of year, many people hesitate to try their hands at making their own, but Obento’s Sushi Kit makes it super-simple to create restaurant-quality sushi right from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Packed with all the key ingredients you need to produce perfect Japanese Nori rolls, the kit contains sushi rice, yaki nori, wasabi, powdered sushi mix, soy sauce, a bamboo mat and easy to follow instructions, so all you need to add are a few fresh ingredients.

“We launched Obento Japanese Products in Ireland in 2014, at a time when sushi and noodle bars were popping up all over Dublin and elsewhere in the country,” says Vincent Hughes, owner and director of Frontier Foods, Obento’s Irish Distributors.

“Since then, it’s become a brand beloved nationwide, helping food lovers across Ireland master the art of authentic Japanese cooking. We’re very proud to be a part of the growing Asian food trend here and to see Obento products stocked in the nation’s favourite stores.”

Not only is sushi hugely flavourful while providing your diet with exciting variety, but eating it regularly can bring a wealth of health benefits, including reducing cholesterol, blood pressure, the risk of heart disease, and overall inflammation. Sushi featuring fish is also rich in omega 3.

All you need to do is give making it at home a try. “Obento’s products are a modern way of exploring and being creative with tasty Japanese and Asian flavours,” says Obento’s Brand Ambassador – renowned Irish chef and TikTok star Daniel Lambert, who shares the following recipe for perfect homemade sushi using the Obento Sushi Kit (RRP €9.99), which is available in supermarkets nationwide.

Tofu Uramaki Rolls Recipe

Makes: 6 Rolls

Ingredients:

1 Obento Sushi Kit

500ml Vegetable Oil

200g Obento Panko Breadcrumbs

300ml Obento Soy Sauce

3 Eggs

200g Tofu

1 Sliced Avocado

1 Fresh Cucumber

3 Tbsp Mayonnaise

100g Plain Flour

300ml Rice Wine Vinegar

3 Tbsp Sesame Seeds

Salt

Pepper

Method:

1. So you have your new sushi kit by Obento and you just can’t wait to start making your own sushi… Well, wait no more – it’s super-easy! The first step is to wash the rice. When washing rice, it is very important not to break down the rice and be gentle, cover the rice with cold water and gently stir until the water becomes clear and less starch remains. Repeat this process three times.

2. Cook the rice in water up to your first knuckle on your index finger. Once the rice comes to a simmer, turn the heat down slightly for 2 minutes and eventually, when the water is evaporating, remove the heat, cover for 10 minutes and transfer to a tray/rice bowl.

3. Sprinkle the sushi rice mix over the rice while it’s still warm and separate the rice, and allow it to cool on a tray for later at room temperature. (This rice will last for 6 hours at room temperature at a safe level.)

4. Cut the tofu into thin rectangular strips, marinate in soy, rice vinegar, salt, and pepper and coat them in the flour, egg and Panko.

5. Shallow fry these in vegetable oil on a medium to high heat until golden brown and crispy.

6. Mix 3 tbsp mayonnaise with 2 tbsp soy sauce. Slice the avocado and cucumber into thin strips and set aside.

7. Take a seaweed sushi sheet and start to spread out your sushi rice evenly – it should be sticky in texture. Flip the sheet over and assemble all your ingredients 3/4 way down the sheet and start to roll the Uramaki forming a California-style roll with the rice on the outside, tucking in as you roll along.

8. Cut the roll into 8 even slices, serve with soy sauce for dipping and sesame seeds for garnish.

9. Enjoy!