How to make the viral caramelised banana-cinnamon toast recipe

You may have seen that viral recipe for caramelised banana toast floating around on your socials recently, and we’re here to show you how to make it for your next brunch or breakfast gathering in a few simple steps!

You’ll need…

1 banana

1tsp cinnamon

2tsp maple syrup

1tsp coconut oil

1/2tsp vanilla essence

Peanut butter

Desiccated coconut

2 slices of your bread of choice

Slice your banana into small pieces.

Place a pan over medium heat and heat your coconut oil until it coats the pan.

Add cinnamon, vanilla essence and maple syrup to the pan and use a spoon to mix them together to create a sauce.

Add in your bananas, frying them in the mixture one side and then turning them once they start to become golden to fry the other.

Toast your bread and spread with peanut butter.

Scoop your banana slices from the pan and place them on the peanut buttered-toast and drizzle any remaining sauce over the toast. Sprinkle with desiccated coconut and serve!