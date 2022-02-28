How to make fluffy buttermilk pancakes with mixed berry compote

Pancake Tuesday is just around the corner (it’s literally tomorrow) and to mark the occasion, we’re whipping up a batch of these deliciously fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with fresh mixed berry compote — courtesy of Annabele Karmel.

If you’re a fan of those small, airy American-style pancakes, then you really can’t go wrong with this foolproof recipe. It’s quick, easy and is pretty much completely made-up from store-cupboard staple ingredients.

The homemade mixed berry compote adds an extra touch of pizazz and zing to a classic brunch option. Make sure to serve with a heaped tablespoon of natural yoghurt or whipped cream, a heft pour of maple syrup and some decorative edible flowers for that perfect, Insta-worthy shot.

How to make

Ingredients:

175g self raising flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

Pinch of salt

20g caster sugar

150g buttermilk

150ml milk

1 egg beaten

40g butter, melted

Compote:

Knob of butter

150g mixed berries

1 tbsp caster sugar

75g raspberries

To serve:

3 tbsp natural yoghurt

Maple syrup

Edible flowers (optional)

Method

1. Measure the flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt and sugar into a bowl. Mix the egg,

buttermilk, milk and butter together in another bowl. Gently whisk the wet

ingredients into the dry ingredients until smooth and without any lumps.

2. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan. Spoon two large spoonfuls of mixture in the

centre of the pan to make a large pancake measuring 14cm wide.

3. Fry over a medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes, then flip over to cook for another 2

minutes until lightly golden and cooked through.

4. Repeat with the remaining mixture.

5. To make the compote, melt the butter in a pan then add the berries and caster

sugar. Stir over a low heat for 1 minute until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from

the heat, add the raspberries and stir.

6. Spoon some yoghurt and compote over the toast, drizzle with maple syrup, then

decorate with edible flowers (optional) for an extra-special Pancake Day touch.

Exclusive recipe from Annabele Karmel’s new cookbook, Fun Fast & Easy Children’s Cookbook.