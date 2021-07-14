How to make easy peasy French Chocolate Eclairs this Bastille Day

Today, July 14 is Bastille Day, and that can only mean one thing — it’s time to celebrate by eating an obscene amount of delicious French cuisine!

Let’s be honest, the French are responsible for some of our all-time favourite foods. Crusty baguettes, freshly baked croissants, melted camembert cheese and nutella crepes to name a few.

However, we’ve decided to revisit an old classic for the day that’s in it and whip up a batch of these utterly delicious and deceptively easy chocolate covered summer berry French éclairs.

Yes, they can be slightly intimidating. However, with this foolproof recipe you’ll be a pastry pro in no time! We absolutely adore pairing this easy choux pastry with a delectable coating of smooth chocolate ganache and simply filling them with fresh whipped cream and seasonal summer berries — yum!

So, give them a go and thank us later.

Makes: 12

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

To make the choux pastry

190ml water

60g butter

115g plain flour

3 eggs

To make the ganache:

110g chocolate

220ml cream

1tbs caster sugar

To make the filling:

250ml heavy cream

tbsp icing sugar

120g raspberries and blueberries

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220°C / 425°F / Gas mark 7. Line two baking trays with parchment paper.

To make the pastry, combine the water and the butter together in a saucepan over a medium heat. Bring it to the boil before removing from the heat and adding the flour.

Mix the flour with the butter mix until it is a smooth consistency. It will look like a ball of dough.

Leave to cool before putting it into a mixing bowl. Beat in the egg and keep beating until the mixture is smooth.

Spoon into a pastry bag and pipe 12 sausage-like shapes onto the baking tray.

Place in the oven for 20 minutes until golden and crispy.

Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly so that you can cut a slit into each side.

While they are cooling you can make the filling. Whip the cream with the icing sugar until it forms soft peaks. Place into a piping bag and pipe out onto each eclair.

To make the ganache, break up the chocolate and place in a large bowl. Pour the cream into a pot with the sugar and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until the sugar has dissolved.

Quickly bring to the boil and then immediately take off the heat, pouring your cream mixture over your chocolate, whisking until smooth and glossy.

Spread the chocolate ganache over each éclair and leave to set.

Put a few berries in the centre before serving.