How to make a Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hot Cross Bun Trifle

If you’re looking for a new and exciting Easter-themed recipe to try your hand at, then you simply must give this decadent salted caramel and chocolate chip hot cross bun trifle a whirl.

This sumptuous layered dessert is effortlessly made with freshly toasted hot cross buns, slathered with a sweet and salty caramel sauce and finished off with dollops of smooth whipped cream — what’s not to love?

Easter is the perfect time to don the baking aprons and get the mixing bowls out. Not forgetting of course, that it’s also a long weekend for most, meaning more time to spend in the kitchen getting creative with the family.

That’s why we’re so delighted that Aldi has come out with a range of delicious Easter recipes, like this one, which the whole family is sure to love.

Serves: 8

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

150g The Pantry Caster Sugar

60ml Water

90g Strathroy Double Cream

30g Kilkeely Unsalted Butter

¼ tsp Stonemill Salt

2 cartons of Delicious Desserts Ready to Serve Custard 500g

200g Moser Roth 70% Dark Chocolate

2 packs of Gráinne’s Hot Cross Buns

750ml Strathroy Double Cream

Method:

Begin by making the caramel sauce — to do this place the sugar along with the water into a saucepan and heat on a medium heat until the sugar has dissolved.

Then increase the temperature and cook bubbling for 5 minutes until the mixture has turned to rich caramel colour.

Remove from heat, then stir in the cream, butter and salt, when fully incorporated leave to cool.

Next make the chocolate custard. First, chop the chocolate into chunks and place into a heatproof bowl.

Bring about an inch of water to a simmer in a saucepan. Place the heatproof bowl in the mouth of the pot, making sure the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl. Stir occasionally until melted thoroughly.

Heat the custard in a pan. Stir the melted chocolate through the custard until combined and leave in the fridge to cool.

Finally whip the cream to soft peaks and keep in the fridge until needed.

To build the trifle slice the hot cross buns in half and lightly grill them.

Keep the top halves with the crosses to one side then cut the 6 bases into quarters and fill the base of the trifle dish with them.

Drizzle half of the caramel sauce on top of the hot cross buns.

Next add half of the chocolate custard on top followed by a half of the whipped cream.

Then arrange the 6 remaining halves of hot cross buns against the edges of the trifle dish making sure that the cross side is visible.

Drizzle most of the caramel sauce over the hot cross buns, hold back a couple of tablespoons of sauce for the topping.

Pour the rest of chocolate custard into the centre of the buns and then top with the remaining cream.

Decorate the trifle with grated chocolate and drizzle over the caramel sauce.

Cut 1 hot cross bun into 3 small square pieces and add to the centre of the cream.

