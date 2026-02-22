How to Keep Your Valentine’s Roses Fresh For Longer

So someone got you roses. Gorgeous. But here's the thing nobody tells you when you're cradling that beautiful bouquet: without a bit of TLC, those blooms will be looking tragic by the weekend. And after all the effort (or expense) that went into them? That's just not on.

With searches for 'roses for Valentines' up 40% since January, it's clear we're all still deeply committed to the classic romantic gesture. The floral experts at Bloom & Wild have shared their insider knowledge on keeping your roses looking fresh and fabulous for as long as humanly possible. Consider this your cheat sheet.

Those Dodgy Outer Petals Aren't Actually Dodgy

You know those slightly bruised-looking petals on the outside of your roses? The ones that make you think the delivery driver had a rough morning? Turns out they're meant to be there. Called 'guard petals', they're basically bodyguards for the prettier petals underneath, protecting them during transit.

The fix is simple. Just pinch them gently away from the base to reveal the vibrant petals hiding beneath. It's like peeling back the packaging to get to the good stuff.

Trim Before You Vase (Yes, Every Time)

Here's where most of us go wrong. Flowers arrive, we fill a vase with water, plonk them in. Job done, right? Not quite.

When roses first arrive the stems are typically dry and hardened which makes it difficult for them to actually drink. Lucy Hook, Bloom & Wild's floral lead, says trimming around 3-5cm off the bottom before they hit the water makes a massive difference. It helps them hydrate faster and last longer. Think of it like unclogging a straw. And this isn't a one-time thing. Keep trimming about 1cm every few days to help them stay properly hydrated throughout their lifespan.

Leaves Below The Waterline? Get Rid

Any leaves sitting in the water will start to rot. And rotting leaves mean murky, bacteria-filled water that's essentially poisoning your flowers from the bottom up. Lovely.

Prune away any foliage that sits below the waterline before arranging. Your roses will thank you by staying brighter and healthier for longer.

Water Matters More Than You Think

Keeping that vase about three-quarters full is the sweet spot. Add the flower food that comes with most bouquets (don't just toss it in a drawer and forget about it) and refresh the water every few days.

The rule of thumb? If the water isn't clear anymore, it's not doing your flowers any favours. Cloudy water is basically a red flag that things are going downhill fast.

Location Location Location

Where you put your roses actually matters a lot. That sunny windowsill might seem like the perfect spot for an Instagram moment but direct sunlight and radiator heat will dehydrate your blooms faster than you can say 'wilted'.

A coffee table or mantlepiece away from heat sources is ideal. And here's a weird one: keep them away from fruit bowls too. Fruit releases natural gases that can make flowers fade prematurely. Who knew your bananas were sabotaging your love life?

With a tiny bit of effort, those Valentine's roses can stick around well into the week (or even longer). Which means more time admiring them and less time mourning their demise. A win all round.

For more flower care tips, head to bloomandwild.com.