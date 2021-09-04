How to keep your Shellac nails in top condition for as long as possible!

As many of us know, Shellac™ nail polish is the way to go when looking for one of the more durable options of nail polish around. On average, they last up to 2 weeks, with some lucky few getting a good 3 weeks in! However, it’s important to remember that the treatment and nail care shouldn’t end in the salon, so CND want to provide you with some tips and tricks to ensure you get the most out of your mani!

Wear gloves when doing any household activities

Wearing rubber gloves when doing household chores can help you get more time out for your Shellac™ nails than most. Washing up liquids and bleach all contain chemicals that may weaken, corrode, or dissolve your nails which will make them much easier to come off. Simply wearing rubber gloves provides you with an effective extra layer that eliminates exposure to these chemicals.

Use CND™ Solar Oil

CND Solar Oil has a synergistic blend of naturally light oils and Vitamin E, which is specifically designed to deeply penetrate and protect your nails. It keeps your nails and shellac polish tough and flexible, and repeated use drives oils much deeper into your natural nails, which maximises the benefits and reduces any chance of peeling. Using this product also helps moisturise the skin, nails, and cuticles, so our nail experts recommend that you use Solar oil approximately two times a day to help prevent dryness and keep your Shellac™ nails in crisp condition.

Don’t pick or peel

When you peel off polish from previous applications, it continuously removes the stronger layers of your nail’s surface, which reside on the top of your nails. This then exposes the weaker layers of nail, which can cause the shellac nail polish to peel off with the weaker layers of your nails when applied.

Ensure proper prep before application

The duration for which your Shellac™ nail polish may last can actually be improved by how you prepare your nails before application. Make sure that your nails aren’t wet or lubricated in any way immediately before your polish is applied. This includes any products that add moisture or oils to the nails.

Re-Shellac™

Whether you are doing your Shellac™ manicure yourself at home, or popping to the salon, it’s important to keep the routine going and your nails will not only get stronger but will continue to look and feel fab! You can file your nails when you have a layer of Shellac™ on them, but just remember that when you file them you remove the seal on the edge, which increases the likelihood of water getting beneath the Shellac™. So, whenever you file your nails, it is advised to have a “re-polish’ in order to prevent this.

Get your next mani inspiration from our new autumn collection Wild Romantics! CND™ Wild Romantics is a collection that celebrates freedom, love, and nature. The autumn range invites you to seek sophisticated simplicity and find beauty in serenity.

CND™ Vinylux™ polish and top coats are available online stockists include lookfantastic.com or millies.ie