How to have a last-minute family day out this summer like Rosie Connolly

By Brian Cummins

Influencer and mum Rosie Connolly has really put us in a summer mood due to her recent instagram post.

Rosie writes “Unplanned Sunday Adventures” alongside a super cute and fun video, documenting the fabulous family day out. The montage was filmed at Donabate Sunmer Festival which took place over the weekend and it really has motivated us to make the most of the remaining few weeks of the summer holidays with the fam.

Although this specific event is now over, don’t let that stop you! We could all do with a little more spontaneity in our everyday lives. With that said, here are some low-maintenance ideas of what you could do and where you could go at the drop of a hat.

Dun Laoghaire Family Funfair

Running From July 8th to August 31st this year, you’ll certainly have at least one fantastic day here. Rosie’s video proves to us that funfairs are a guaranteed fun day out with the kids, and this one is sure to keep you busy.

Not only is the funfair in the stunning Dun Laoghaire harbour, with gorgeous seaside views, and loads of places to explore, but it’s jam packed with rides to keep you entertained all day!

The fair has a ferris wheel, a flying elephant ride, a dragon coaster, a carousel, cups n’ saucers, and so much more. The event is ticketed and cash free so you will have to book online. You can do so HERE.

Once you’re finished in the fair, you’ll still be kept busy. Take a walk along the gorgeous pier, have a swim in the 40ft, or visit one of the many delicious restaurants. You won’t be disappointed!

Beyond The Trees Avondale

If by chance you haven’t heard about this exciting new viewing tower in Co. Wicklow, then where have you been?

Co. Wicklow, the back garden of Ireland, has some of the most stunning scenery available to us here, so this little day out would be quite the memorable one.

Picture it: a gorgeous summer day with breathtaking views, the perfect light breeze to keep you cool, and you’re 38M above the forest floor after a fun walk up the incline. (P.S. it’s only a slight incline, so it’s wheelchair friendly). Not to mention the 360 degree views of Wicklow. Just, WOW!

Finally, you get to the top, and you’re met with the most fun part: a slide the whole way down! You just can’t say no.

All booking and info is available on their site HERE.

TIP: prebook before you get there, and also prebook parking, as there are limited parking spaces.

Jump Zone

I think I speak for all kids when I say, trampolines are never not fun. If you’ve never been to a trampoline park before, you’re truly missing out.

There are locations in Sandyford, Liffey Valley, and Santry. These aren’t just regular trampolines, either. They’re full-on obstacle courses. They’ll certainly have your kids entertained, and let’s be honest, all of us will be joining in on the fun. We won’t want to leave!

Plus, they do regular sensory sessions, which is just fantastic.

Book HERE.

National Aquatic Centre

Some people find the idea of an Irish waterpark off-putting (which is understandable due to our weather). But Aquazone is a fully indoor experience perfect for any day.

Why wait until your southern European sunny holiday to visit a waterpark when we have our own right around the corner? There’s plenty to do for all ages and you won’t regret it.

You can book your day out HERE.

All of these are just different examples of the many things we can do here with little to no planning needed. BE SPONTANEOUS and have a fun memorable day out with the fam this summer!