How to get out of a slump when you’re just having a bad day

Have you ever had one of those days where you’re just stuck?

You don’t want to get out of bed, the last few weeks have drained you and all you want is to curl up under the covers and forget about your responsibilities for a while.

We’ve all been there. There’s nothing in particular that’s wrong, you’re just feeling a little down, a little unmotivated or distracted. Everyone has days like this, but if you can’t afford a duvet day and need a little something to kick your butt into gear, we have a list of ways to get yourself up and moving for the day

Do your laundry, clear your inbox, go to the gym – all the things you always promise yourself you’ll do but never get the time – it’s time to stop procrastinating and get motivated! Don’t worry, we’ve got you on your good days and bad!

Clean your room

A clean space is a clear head! There’s nothing more distracting or de-motivating than staring around your room at the mess you’ve made within the last few days. The remnants of a busy week scatter across your floor and the thought of getting up and dealing with ay of the remaining jobs just makes you want to crawl back under the covers – step away from the blanket! Try making yourself pick up 5-10 things only, just to get you started. By the time you do that, you won’t be able to leave the rest alone and soon you’ll have a perfectly clean slate to start your day off with!

Shower

Same thing applies to cleaning up yourself – washing yourself up means you’re ready to take on whatever the day throws at you! It’s important that it’s a shower and not a bath to really wake you up and get you going. Wash off the sleep and the wrong-side-of-the-bed syndrome you woke up with, change into clean, comfortable clothes and shoes, and you’re ready to take on the day!

Call a loved one

As harsh as it sounds, sometimes you just need someone to call you on your B.S. A little tough love or else a little sympathy from someone you trust can be the motivator you need to buck up and get yourself out of the dumps.

Put on a great playlist

Music has been scientifically proven to affect our mood, so blasting your favourite motivational playlist – whether that’s your gym mix or your going out tunes – can be a great way to break out of a funk! Bonus points if you get your body moving by dancing along and pumping up those endorphins!

Take a walk

If you’re not up for dancing and it sounds like a little too much for where your head is at right now, try taking a walk instead. Try go to a park or somewhere with lots of greenery around you. Just getting out of the house can change your mindset a little, give you a fresh perspective, or even just a little fresh air and daylight to reset you a little.

Make a list

Now this one is up to you – it can be a list of five things you’re grateful for, five goals you want to achieve, five things you like about yourself, five things you’re looking forward to – either way, the list should motivate you, make you think about what you have achieved or what you want to achieve. Reflecting on where we’re currently at can feel overwhelming sometimes because we always wonder if we’re doing enough. But looking ahead or to the past can make you feel better about your current place.

Make good food

Set yourself up with a solid breakfast or brunch or lunch – whatever stage of the day you’re at. Cook something relatively good for you that you enjoy and sit down and savour the meal, eat it mindfully, thinking of how it will fuel you for the day ahead and get you ready to take it on. Selfcare can be as simple as that – feeding yourself well.

Break it down

Look to the day ahead and think of what tasks you need to do and then list them. And when that list starts to look overwhelming and make you feel like you just want to get back into bed, break it down. Turn ‘do laundry’ into collect dirty clothes, separate washes, put on wash, put wash on the line – it becomes small, easy, achievable steps that you can take rather than one mammoth task that seems impossible in your current moment. Be kind to yourself and your mind.