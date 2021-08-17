How to create a beautiful and productive home office space – because they’re here to stay!

When we all first started working from home all those months ago, we never dreamed that we would still be in the same position almost a year and a half later. Life has been turned upside down, and even now when the return to work is looking more likely than ever, there is still talk of many companies taking a hybrid work/office approach and some ditching the office space all together.

There are pros and cons to working from home, just as much as thee is to working in the office, but one of the cons for WFH shouldn't be your office space! If you're still working from a cramped little corner of your home, the time has come to commit to a proper home office space. Even if you don't have a room specifically for that purpose, there are lots of ways to create your own mini work environment.

Take a look at these little work space havens below to get inspired!

If you’re working with a small space, then something statement like a large, loud piece of art like this can balance out a small space. A little tucked away desk and chair can feel a little temporary and pushed to the side sometimes. Make your home office feel a little more permanent, loved and lived in with some homey touches that make a small space speak loudly!

April & the Bear’s Siren print is the perfect piece for a neutral space that needs a little spice! When framed and positioned well, it can bring a sense of movement to a small space. The silhouette of a women in deep blue, light cream, beige and brown curls and twists, creates a harmonious composition of graphic art that combines the figurative with the abstract in stunning visualisations of beauty, feelings and mysticism.

A beautiful, comfortable chair can be a statement of its own in an office space. The chair can set the tone for the rest of the office space, and it’s an important centrepiece for the rest of the room to work around.

This Franky chair from April and the Bear is the perfect piece to upgrade your home office from meh to amazing! The sturdy, comfy and stylish Franky meets all your office chair needs with adjustable heights and vintage pu leather. This slick office chair is as chic as it is comfortable.

A few small homey touches can make a small cold space come alive and really connect it with the rest of the house. Some soft textures and fabrics add a softness to the room that make you look forward to heading to the office each day! You’ll feel well set up and settled into the space, rather than feeling like it’s a temporary measure while we’re waiting to go back to ‘normal’ life.

This beautiful wool throw from Pieces.ie, bright and cheerful rug from The Blue Door Direct and quirky and cute Cath Kidston pillow from Next are all great ways to add a little colour and comfort to your office. Pillows are great for back support, throws make for great cosiness when the rain is lashing down the windowpane and the rug will just make everything feel pulled together.

If you’ve been working at your kitchen table or – God forbid – from your bed the last year, it’s time for a change! You need a desk to create a proper workspace to get into the right mindset for work and this pick from Jysk is affordable and compact – exactly what you need for an apartment or house with limited space.

Carve out a place for work and keep it as separate as possible from your home life. A neat little desk can create your own little oasis of productivity, and when matched with a comfy chair and a few key accessories it creates the perfect contained homework environment!