Travis Barker delights fans by sharing rare glimpse of son Rocky

Travis Barker has shared a rare glimpse of his baby son!

In November of last year, the Blink-182 drummer welcomed his son Rocky with his wife, The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian.

Following his birth, both Travis and Kourtney have largely kept their baby boy away from the public eye.

Now, as Rocky turns six-months-old this month, proud dad Travis has taken the opportunity to show a brief glimpse of his young son.

Last night, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to upload a few photos and videos from recent weeks.

In the post, Travis included an adorable video of himself and Rocky enjoying a family holiday. The short clip sees the dad-of-four holding his baby son standing up in the sea, allowing Rocky’s tiny feet to dip into the water.

In his update, Travis also chose to reveal a photo of himself and his wife Kourtney sharing a kiss while out on a yacht.

“Grateful,” the All the Small Things hitmaker penned in his caption, alongside an emoji of prayer hands.

Following the heartwarming post, many of Travis’ 8.7M followers have been expressing their delight at the sight of baby Rocky.

“This is precious! The ocean is such a gift and I love that you’re sharing it with your son at an early age,” one fan commented.

“Nothing better than chubby baby legs!” another gushed.

Reality star Kourtney also chose to reply to her husband’s update, writing: “A beautiful life”.

On November 1, Travis and Kourtney became parents together for the first time, as they welcomed Rocky into the world.

Kourtney is also a mum to three children – Mason (14), Penelope (11) and Reign (9) – from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis is a parent to Landon (20), Alabama (18) and stepdaughter Atiana (25).

In September 2023, Kourtney suffered pregnancy complications and had to undergo emergency surgery to save her baby boy.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. It was terrifying,” the 45-year-old recalled to Vogue in October.