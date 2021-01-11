How to buy a really great baby shower gift

It can be super hard to buy for a new or expecting mother, especially when a gift registry isn't provided. You want to get them something cute, but also something they'll really use, something they'll need.

As someone who used to work ina nursery store, I can't tell you how many times I've had to intercept a confused customer, who thought buying bed sheets was a good baby shower gift idea;

In theory, yes, they are. Sheets are useful, and new mums can't get enough of them. But if you don't know what kind of cot or colour bedding she already has, your gift could end up going to waste! There are so many pitfalls when it comes to buying for baby, so I've compiled a handy cheat sheet for your baby shower gift, that are guaranteed to go down well with any mama-to-be!

Moleanbh.ie 'Baby Art Frame' (RRP €10.00)

A unique and original gift idea from Baby Art, make their early weeks extra-special by creating a wonderful gift that will become a cherished keepsake for years to come Quick and easyto use with stickers for customization, this unique and original gift will be a wonderful memory to have.

Eclipsenurserystore.co.uk 'Shnuggle Moonlight' (RRP €29.95)

Light up every step with Shnuggle Moonlight, the sleep friendly portable nightlight. With dual parent and child modes, a room temperature sensing dock and unique design, Moonlight is a must have for all new parents. In Parent Mode, choose the perfect soft, baby-safe glow to feed, comfort and change baby through the night, anywhere in your home.

As baby grows simply switch to Child Mode and Moonlight becomes the perfect night time companion for your child. A soothing bedside light to help promote sleep and a comforting light for your little one’s late night bathroom trips. The clever, temperature sensing dock also helps you to keep the room temperature just right.

Bambinos.ie 'Babylo In The Night Garden Playpen' (RRP €79.95)

The Babylo In the Night Garden Playpen is the ideal safe place for a little one to play and relax in at a few months old. The simple folding mechanism menas its quick and easy to assemble and pack away and the soft padded edges & fine mesh sides make it comfy and safe for baby. It's lightweight, allowing for easy portability which means it can be used as a travel cot with a fun bright design! Super cute and super handy!



Tonykealys.com 'Tiny Love. – Sunny Stroll Meadow Days' (RRP €32.00)

Tiny Love Sunny Stroll is a colourful, flexible activity arch which is made to fit strollers or infant carriers. The Sunny Stroll Arch includes a collection of fun toys and activities, helping to develop baby’s fine motor skills and encourage eye-hand coordination. 6 different baby-activated toys offer plenty fun on-the-go and encourage the development of fine motor skills. Designed for two stages of development: sensory exploration (0m+) and cause & effect learning (5m+), the flexible arch bends forwards, backwards, up and down, making it compatible with baby's age and playing preferences. Durable and practical, this developmental toy is a great gift!

Tiny Toes Nursery Store 'Pink lining yummy mummy changing bag apples and pears' (RRP €79.95)

An essential for every new mum, this isa gift we would recommend coming from a best friend, or sister, who knows the mum-to-be and her style well. These modern, functional and trendy changing bags are for all baby's needs while out and about.

Bellababy.ie 'Safety 1st – BackPack Changing Bag' (RRP €45.00)

This convenient nursery bag will allow you to comfortably carry all your baby’s items. Safety 1st Back Pack has padded, adjustable shoulder straps and full support back panel for comfortable hand-free carrying. Its multiple storage compartments and zippered pockets can be filled with food, clothing and other necessities for baby or for you. A set of practical accessories are included, such as a changing mat, baby wipes box, removable baby bottle pocket and soother pocket.

What’s included:

changing mat

baby wipes box

removable baby bottle pocket

soother pocket.

Features:

padded adjustable straps

full support back panel with honeycomb mesh.

Multiple storage compartments

Bambinos.ie 'Clair de Lune Wicker Moses Basket – Sleep Tight' (RRP €99.95)

Goodnight, Sleep Tight! Newborns will have the sweetest dreams wrapped up snug in this stunning Grey wicker Moses basket. Comes complete with a removable, adjustable hood, padded liner, embroidered coverlet, 2 carry handles, and a mattress and an adjustable hood that's perfect for creating a cozy sleeping space for your precious little one. Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg

All4baby.ie Tommee Tippee Elephant Friend Comforter (RRP €14.99)

Comforters can help make your baby feel secure and safe and Tommee Tippee Ernest Elephant also has a teether ring to help soothe baby’s sore gums. This product is suitable from birth, machine washable and has tactile and sensory features. The super soft polyester velour makes it cuddly and cozy for baby.

Happybaby.ie 'Clevamama Therapeutic Body & Bump Maternity Pillow' (RRP €65.95)

This is a gift for Mama herself! With total body support from head & back to bump & knees, these pillows are ergonomically designed to help combat fatigue & reflux. Soft, yet structured, these are great to help to reduce the discomfort caused by SPD.

Dreamnursery.shop 'Fleece Baby Blanket | Beige Baby Blanket | Bear Design' (RRP €5.60)

The 3D Fleece Blanket is guaranteed to help keep your little one safe, secure, and warm no matter the occasion. This soft and comfortable fleece blanket is sure to help provide any parent with extra peace of mind whilst their little one rests.

Perfect for layering on top of a mattress or a pushchair, this cosy and colourful blanket is a definite everyday essential for any newborn or toddler. These blankets are carefully individually wrapped by the manufacturer and are made in Europe and what's more you will not find anything like it in your local shops!

Babyboom.ie 'Classic soother 0-6 months Philips Avent' (RRP €5.95)

Designed for your baby’s everyday comfort needs

Help meet your little one’s essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby’s natural oral development.

Thebabystore.ie Wallaboo newborn footmuff striped black (RRP €65.00)

This beautiful footmuff from the stylish yet practical Wallaboo brand is made from luxurious faux suede which acts as a windbreaker but is also breathable to avoid overheating. Ideal for protecting baby against cold and windy winters, or sheltering against the chill of those early summer mornings and deceptively cool evenings. The warm plush shearling lining means that it is super soft to the touch and extremely comfortable for baby – It will also help protect your car seat and pram against the inevitable spills and accidents!

Suitable for most 3 and 5 point harnesses and for use up to 12 months or 21 lbs, its multifunction use means it is perfect in an infant car seat, especially a Maxi-Cosi stroller, pram, carrycot or a front bike seat and also can be used as a comfortable liner in warmer months. The anti-slip fasteners ensure that it stays in place, whilst the double zips mean that you can remove the top or simply fold down for easy temperature control. There is also an option to create a hood to keep your little one’s head warm, and a pocket for all those favourite toys.

It is safer than a coat or jacket in a car as the harness straps are placed directly on to baby ensuring a safe and comfortable fit.

Bellababy.ie 'DockATot Sleepyhead Deluxe+ POD Rose' (RRP €179.00)

The Sleepyhead DELUXE pod in the La Vie en Rose print is the ultimate pod for babies ages 0-8 months old. Multifunctional and multitasking, the Sleepyhead DELUXE+ offers a safe and comfy spot that lets baby sleep, rest, co-sleep, lounge, play, cuddle, do tummy time and get diaper changes. DELUXE+ pods are lightweight and portable, allowing for easy travel, from room to room, grandma’s house or on vacation. Additional covers are available for purchase to match mama's mood, room and style. All materials used are breathable, washable and hypoallergenic. Sleepyhead DELUXE+ offers excellent air-permeability. All filling materials are sourced from world-leading suppliers with breathable, hygienic and non-toxic properties.

Suitable from 0 – 8 months

Lightweight & portable

Reduces startle reflex

Side loops included for toy arch

Offers excellent air-permeability

All4baby.ie 'Bizzi Growin Baby Sleeping Bag Unicorn 0-6 Months 2.5 TOG' (RRP €31.95)

The Unicorn baby sleeping bag will keep baby safe and secure at night! Most babies love to spend the night wriggling and worming their way out of their covers during the night, so a baby sleeping bag is the perfect solution to keep them warm, secure and safe…plus offer parents peace of mind and a good nights sleep!

This sleeping bag pffers 2.5 tog and 100% cotton printed Unicorn baby sleeping bag, with beautiful gold metallic applique detailing and embroidery work. The zipper opening allows for easy nappy change.

Littleones.ie 'Lilliputiens Fabric Letter With Ribbon' (RRP €2.50)

A new addition to Little Ones, by Lilliputiens in Belgium, these fabric letters are lovely to string along a wall or door. Spell out the little one's name, or any wording you like. Little ones will include the ribbon to attach the letters onto. Each letter that is reversible has a different pattern front and back allowing you to alternate as you wish. A perfect baby gift.

Eclipsenurserystore.co.uk 'Unicorn Play Gym' (RRP €44.95)

The perfect play gym for all those unicorn lovers out there! Using soft plush fabrics for extra comfort, beautiful tactile fabrics with added interactive features whilst keeping baby comfortable during tummy time play. Features a hidden saddle mirror and taggies and crinkles on the play mat, with soft plush removable cross bars with delightful hanging toys including a gorgeous unicorn to amuse your little one