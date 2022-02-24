How to add a little of the 70s trend to your wardrobe for spring!

The 70s in an era renowned for its incredible sense of fashion. The era of disco, the boho-chic folk look, fringe and bell bottoms – this is the decade that brought us platform boots, the teensiest of mini skirts, bold patterns, natural fabrics and fashion icons like Twiggy, Farrah Fawcett and Cher.

It was a time of clashing cultures, as some looked to the past while others looked to the future, perfectly shown by the shining, futuristic polyester disco outfits of the nightlife lovers contrasted by the natural, laid back style of the flower child. It was a time of self-expression and even challenging gender norms, with increasingly androgynous styles coming in, like waistcoats being adapted for women’s wear and the disco jumpsuit being worn by men and women.

So it’s no surprise that the last few seasons we’ve seen the amazing decade’s hottest trends making their way back onto runways and high street fashion. Peasant blouses, funky patterns, bell sleeves, crochet, earthy tones – these are all looks we’ve seen everywhere since last spring and with new spring collections embracing the trends of the decade once again, it’s time to get on board with this trend if you haven’t already!

It can be hard to know where to start with loud and seemingly out-there trends like this one, but we’re here to help ease a little of the 70s into your everyday wardrobe so you can style it out in your everyday wear! Check out our top selections below to add a little of the flower child era to your look!

We’re coming in hot with these Lamoda platform knee boot in white from ASOS, which are definitely a bold look, but absolutely a signature of the era. Think wearable ABBA and pair these with a mini skirt or dress for a truly show-stopping look.

Natural and textured fabrics are a hallmark of the era thanks to the hippy movement, so this Crochet knit top from Stradivarius would have had you fitting right in at any of the icon9ic 70s festivals – and any 2022 ones! With its plunging neckline and thin straps, it’s definitely a super sexy choice that is giving us major peasant-style boho inspiration.

Suede was a majorly popular fabric used in 70s, often with fringe attached styled as a waistcoat. This Suede top from Stradivarius gives a modern update to the fringed 70s sued waistcoat by fashioning it as a crop top, but hearkening back to the era with its earthy tones and natural cut, giving it a relaxed and boho look.

Stepping into the bolder side of the era with this Black floral mini shirt dress from River Island, we think this chic and feminine look would pair perfectly with the white platform boots! With the long fluted sleeves that were a signature silhouette of the time and the cute slouchy collar, we get the laid-back, high fashion look that we associate with Twiggy and her feminine and strong looks.

While denim was seen more widely used in the 80s and 90s, we won’t hold that against this adorable Patched denim cropped jacket from French Connection. Giving us again that fuss-free look the 70s hippy chick was renowned for, the cropped jacket tonal denim patches gives it that crafty, hand-made feel that was popular at the time.