How much the Too Hot To Handle cast can make from Instagram
Too Hot To Handle has been our saviour during lockdown. In lieu of Love Island, the reality show has been our go-to when we’re in dire need of watching something that doesn’t take a lot of concentration.
Since the show aired, the contestants have become Instagram superstars and it looks like they’re set to make a pretty penny over the next few months.
New research has revealed just how much money the contestants will make and we’re a little jealous.
Francesca and Harry are set to earn upwards of €7,500 and €5,900 respectively per Instagram post. The research also found that Francesca could be on course to earn an astonishing €847,481 a year on Instagram.
Chloe gained the most Instagram followers since appearing on the show. She originally earned €6 per post but is now looking at around €2,500 per post.
Ireland’s Nicole has gained over half a million new followers since starring on Too Hot To Handle. The Cork native is set to earn nearly €2,000 per post over the next few months.
