How Kate Middleton celebrated Mother’s Day with her three children

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton got absolutely spoiled on Mother’s Day, as she celebrated with her three children, seven-year-old George, five-year-old Charlotte and nearly three-year-old Louis.

As well as writing heartfelt cards to their late grandmother, Princess Diana, the three young royals treated their mum Kate to a beautifully decorated, homemade cake.

Proud as ever, the Duke and Duchess shared a photo of their children’s fabulous creation to their official Instagram account. “Celebrating two other special mothers today, “ the caption read, followed by, “[cake emoji] made by George, Charlotte and Louis.”

In the following image, we see a throwback photo of a young Kate with her own mother, Carole Middleton.

Earlier on in the day, the Cambridges also shared another series of images showing all of the handmade cards which George, Charlotte and Louis made for their other grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

“For those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging,” the Instagram caption read, continuing, “Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day”.

Instagram

In Prince George’s Mother’s Day card, he sweetly wrote, “Dear Granny Diana, Happy happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always. Sending lots of love, from George xxxxx.”

The next photo showed the handwritten card belonging to Princess Charlotte, which read, “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love, Charlotte.”

Instagram

Thirdly, little Louis, who is nearly three-years-old, painted an adorable picture of a heart onto his card, alongside some sweet wildlife stickers.