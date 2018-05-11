How American royal, Ariana Rockefeller, got her met beauty look
While the exquisite sea of gowns and Katy Perry’s enormous pair of wings were the main event at last night’s Met Gala, attendees did not disappointment in delivering heavenly beauty moments.
Enter, American royalty, Ariana Rockefeller whose dreamy ethereal beauty look exquisitely complemented her pale pink duchess satin custom couture gown by renowned designer Elizabeth Kennedy.
Inspired by this year's exhibit, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, Ariana’s longtime friend and celebrity makeup artist Nicole Bryl, looked to create a romantic and luminous beauty look.
“To set the tone, I have been repeating key words to myself: etherial innocence, untouched beauty, petal soft tones and pure love (Juliette)”. The result, angelic beauty, a clear take on the the divine and otherworldly.
Bryl’s key to achieving Ariana’s radiant glow is her 4Minute Anti-aging Treatment + Perfecting Serum. “Nothing works better to prep and prime the face before any makeup is applied.” The angelic flush on Ariana’s cheeks, gentle contouring and neutral colour palettes achieved the night's celestial look.
And here's what happened next:
Face
- Clinique Stay-matte 15
- Makeup Forever's Ultra HD—Invisible Foundation
- Estee Lauder Creamy Ivory double wear camouflage makeup for face and body
- Lancome Effacernes waterproof concealer
- Kate’s Magic Venus Oil
- CLE de pau loose powder
- Mac Studio Fix N5
Cheeks
- Soft & gentle mineralised skin finish
- MAC pink swoon & melba blush
- Stila's bronze highlighter
Eyes
- Origins Ginzing brightening cream eyeshadow
- Clinique's Los Smoothie eyeshadow
- Demolition Urban Decay razor sharp long wear liquid liner
- Urban Decay 24/7 radium waterproof eyeliner
- Urban Decay glide on eye pencil corrupt for the inside of eye
- Surratt Lie-de-vin eye shadow
Lashes
- L’Oréal voluminous black waterproof mascara
- Elite #18 brown Strip lashes
- Ardell duralash knot free naturals medium black individuals
- Duo – dark tone adhesive
Lips
- Maybelline 530 hot sand matte
- Dior addict – 259 ultra
Best bit? We know all those brands, and they're all pretty much affordable!
If you need us, we'll be spending the weekend perfecting this look!