Housing crisis: New report shows property prices starting to stabilise

A new report published in the Sunday Independent indicates that Irish property prices are beginning to stabilise after some areas saw an increase of 12.3 per cent in 2016.

New figures show a significant decline in price inflation in key market areas, falling from 8.8 per cent in the first half of last year to just 2 per cent in the second.

Dublin remains the most expensive area to purchase a home with an average cost of €920,833 for a property in Dublin 4 and €683,333 in Dublin 2.

The price of a three-bed semi in the sought-after Dublin 4 area rose by just over one per cent in the latter half of 2017, while similar properties in North Co. Dublin and Dublin 15 rose by close to one per cent and two per cent respectively.

Longford is the cheapest county to purchase a home, with average house prices coming in at just €95,000.

So, it looks like we may not have to give up our beloved avocado on toast after all!