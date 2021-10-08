Hot girl fall? The basic building blocks you need for a not-so-basic Autumn capsule wardrobe

Autumn is our absolute favourite time of year. We love the warm sweaters, spiced drinks and gorgeous autumnal colours that pop up all around us. But our favourite part of the season? Building up our fall wardrobe!

This year has seen the arrival trend after stunning trend, from the rustic 70s looks with their beautiful bright floral palettes that clashed stunningly with its natural materials and muted browns and tans, to the bold, bright and beautiful colours we’re seeing coming through in the winter 2021 season. We're so excited to see these stunning and fun shades coming through in runway's themes this year! The palettes are bright, out there and vibrant – a sure sign that we can look forward to a hopeful future where we have cause to dress up and go out!

But regardless of the trends that come and go each year, there are always a few staples of a good fall wardrobe that will remain classic and timeless – and an absolute basic of building any fall/winter outfit.

Knit jumpers

A basic for both warmth and style, the winter sweater is an investment well worth making. This Reiss Nina cable knit tunic jumper in cream (RRP €240.00) is the perfect example of how spending a little extra on a beautiful and well made, good quality piece will ensure it lasts you through season after season. Knitted with a modern cable-knit design, the Nina jumper in cream will quickly become your favourite winter ally. The tunic silhouette is accented by a turtle neckline and long sleeves, so bundle yours on with jeans, ankle boots and a wool overcoat for a timeless winter look.

Blazers

Level up any look from basic to beautiful with a well-crafted, stunning, statement blazer to give any outfit an edge of elegance. Going for a trendy colour like this vibrant green from Zara gives it a modern and fun look and it can be worn with formal or more casual outfits. The Zara Straight blazer with pockets (RRP €79.95) makes going from day to night that much easier.

Turtlenecks

Whether you like them boxy or more sleek, turtlenecks like the Next Albaray women’s natural boxy turtle neck jumper (RRP €75.00) is a must-have for the cold months. The perfect layerable piece, they can go under a camisole dress with boots for a more wintery look or provide an extra layer of warmth for those cold morning commutes to the office. When bought in a neutral colour like this one, they have the most diversity and will easily slip into any wardrobe. In a luxurious marled mink it is made from a blend of yarns of which 50% is recycled, meaning you’re doing your bit for the planet too!

Little black dress

Ah the LBD. Is there anything more chic, more versatile than the little black dress? A classic for a reason, a versatile black dress can be a game changer in any woman’s wardrobe. This one from ASOS, the ASOS Design cowl neck midi dress with wrap skirt in black (RRP €53.99) is the perfect example of a dress that will take you from the office to drinks with a few key changes. With a flattering cowl neck and subtly sexy thigh split, it’s elegant and classy with a hint of fun to it, making it the ultimate adaptable to every occasion dress.

Tailored trousers

What is a cute sweater without some chic trousers to wear beneath them? A warm pair of trousers that are tailored – not jeans, mind you – that are flattering as well as functional can be a game changer in sweater weather. When the silhouettes we wear on top in winter can be so bulky they hide or shape, balancing them out with slimmer, more defined shapes below makes the look chic, rather than oversized. These H&M Ankle-length trousers (RRP €22.99) are tapered and the perfect pair to a bulky knitted jumper or even the turtlenecks.

Winter coat

A winter coat needs to be versatile, warm and chic – three things that are very hard to fit into one coat. Sometimes, adding warmth to the piece can compromise on shape and style or else it's the perfect jacket to go over jeans – but definitely not a dress. Something classic like this French Connection Crepi platform oversized coat (RRP €365.00) can’t be beaten. Take a lesson in pared-back elegance with this warm and sleek take on the trench coat, designed with notched lapels, double-breasted profile and in a muted earthy hue. Simple, soft and utterly stylish.

Sturdy but stylish boots

There's a pair of boots to go with absolutely every outfit — whether you pull them over a pair of jeans with a cosy jumper, or pair them with a glitzy dress and a pair of tights, you really can't go wrong. But a classic like the River Island Black chunky Chelsea boots (RRP €70.00) made with real leather and a chunky rubber sole are perfect with a cute autumn skirt or dress, making this pair the perfect chilled, easy to walk in boot.