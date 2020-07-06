Hospice invites public to sponsor flower in memory of loved one

Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services has launched a special appeal amid the Covid-19 pandemic, asking people to sponsor a flower in memory of a loved one, friend or colleague, in the gardens of either Harold’s Cross, Blackrock or Wicklow Hospices.

The ‘Little Flower of Life’ appeal has the double impact of celebrating and honouring the life of a loved one, while also directly supporting the hospice’s frontline services, crucial equipment, and services for patients at home and in the hospice. The names of all those remembered are included on a specially designed card – and placed amongst the plants and flowers in the gardens at the Hospices. Alternatively, the card can be posted out to supporters and planted in their own garden, patio, or other meaningful place of their choosing.

Specialist palliative care focuses on supporting people of all ages to live well with an illness that is life-limiting and enabling them to achieve the best quality of life possible, while also supporting their families and loved ones. Care is delivered in a number of settings – in-patient units and patients’ own home setting which can include nursing homes, hostels, community hospitals or prisons.

During 2019, 11,155 visits were made to patients’ homes by specialist community palliative care nurses – with each of them making an average of 531 visits. Overall OLH&CS cared for 4,011 patients during 2019.

Commenting on the campaign, Chief Executive of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services (OLH&CS), Audrey Houlihan said; “Given the ongoing challenge of Covid-19, the Little Flower of Life appeal is more relevant and all the more so needed now. The pandemic has had a significant impact on many people’s experience of death and grief. Through each act of dedication, donors will be remembering and celebrating the life of a loved one, while simultaneously supporting patients who need our care during these exceptional times. Our Hospice gardens are vitally important to our patients, families and staff. The environment we maintain, with flowers, shrubs, trees, scents and sounds, is a crucial part of holistic care, offering enormous benefits to patients.

“Our frontline teams continue to work round the clock to navigate the challenges each day brings. The crisis has severely restricted our ability to raise vital funds to support our patients, and now more than ever we need the support that will allow us to continue to provide vital care for patients at home and in our Hospices. During these difficult times palliative care has continued to support those with serious and progressive conditions, and their families. We are asking the public to support our continuing care safely from home, by taking part in our Little Flower of Life campaign.”

Nuala Carey, RTÉ Weather & National Lottery Presenter and supporter of the campaign said; “This lovely campaign has given me the opportunity to make a special dedication in memory of my dear Dad Maurice, who passed away in November 2018. My Little Flower of Life card will be placed in the garden of Blackrock Hospice where he was looked after so well by the incredible team there. I’m supporting the Little Flower of Life campaign as a token of my everlasting appreciation for the kindness shown to us as a family by the Hospice team that helped to bring us through a very difficult time. The Hospice will be required to provide even more services in the coming months and by getting involved, you will be supporting patients and their families with dignity, reassurance and expert care.”

To find out more information about the Little Flower of Life campaign and make your special dedication visit https://olh.ie/product/little- flower-of-life/