Hoping to buy your first home? The Property Show can help you out

As we all know, Ireland’s housing market can often feel like an impossible thing to navigate. Whether you’re looking to buy or sell, whether it’s your first home or your forever home, it can be an extremely stressful and overwhelming process.

However, you don’t have to go through it alone – The Property Show is here to help!

Taking place on the weekend of February 25 and 26, The Property Show aims to help as many hopeful buyers and sellers as possible. The event will be taking over the RDS in Dublin for two full days and will be jam-packed with lots of helpful tips and tricks for those on the property ladder.

From estate agents and auctioneers, to mortgage brokers and financial advisers, The Property Show will have everyone under one roof (if you’ll pardon the pun) to get you to where you need to be.

There will also be numerous exhibitor stands from companies such as EBS, MyHome.ie and AIB, who will be able to give you invaluable advice.

Across the two days, the event will have an interactive main stage where visitors can hear from industry leaders and professionals who know all the best trends in the property market right now.

There will also be a dedicated Mortgage Hub for those wishing to get info on all things mortgages, and a Self-Build section for those who dream of building their own home.

This extraordinary event has been organised by Claire Finnan and Jennifer Shaw, the entrepreneurial duo who found fame on Dragon’s Den and have since gone on to create the hugely successful Pregnancy and Baby Fair.

So, what are you waiting for? Tickets for The Property Show are selling fast, and so you’ll need to be quick to snatch some up. Prices start at €15 and are available to purchase here. We're wishing you all the luck on your journey to find your dream home!