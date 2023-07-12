Homeland’s Claire Danes welcomes third child with actor Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes has become a mum once again!

The former Homeland actress has welcomed her third child with her husband, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy.

A representative for the couple confirmed to publication People that Claire and Hugh are now parents to a beautiful baby girl. Their new bundle of joy joins their two sons, 10-year-old Cyrus and four-year-old Rowan.

As they tend to keep their family life out of the public eye, it is not yet known what name Claire and Hugh have decided to give to their daughter.

News of the pair’s pregnancy with their third child was first revealed in January of this year, with the family’s rep confirming the story.

Later that month, Claire appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where her small bump was seen in public for the first time.

During her interview, the Romeo & Juliet star was asked how her two sons handled the news of their incoming sibling.

Credit: NBC

“[Cyrus] was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan," she teased with a laugh.

"But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," the 44-year-old explained, adding: "He was categorically opposed to the idea."

"He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' I was like, 'You like peace?' That's rich, because that dude does not shut up," Claire exclaimed.

Credit: Homeland Instagram

"He said, 'When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby … 'cause we're done,'" she recalled with a smile, noting that Rowan was “less than thrilled.”

Claire and Hugh first met on the set of Evening in 2006 and became friends first, before later choosing to start their romance.

After dating for over a year, they announced their engagement in February 2009. The couple tied the knot later that year in September, at a private ceremony in France.

Feature image: Hugh Dancy Facebook