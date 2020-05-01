Hollywood, Becoming and Dead To Me: New on Netflix this May

Netflix is adding a host of new movies and TV shows to the platform this month so we’ll all be pleasantly entertained during lockdown.

On May 1, Hollywood lands on the streaming service and it is going to be your new obsession. Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Season four of Workin’ Moms lands on May 6 and big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves.

Dead To Me’s second season will air on May 8 and we’re far too excited about it. Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried.

One show we’re a little too excited about is The Big Flower Fight, which lands on May 18. Teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show.

Michelle Obama’s Becoming lands on Netflix on May 6. BECOMING is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

On May 20, Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall is a must-watch. Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Also coming to Netflix this month- Blues Brothers, An American Tail, Dr Seuss’ the Cat in the Hat, Labyrinth, Funny Girl and The Rugrats Movie.