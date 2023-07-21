Hollyoaks stars thrilled for Jazmine Franks as she gives birth

Hollyoaks stars are over the moon for Jazmine Franks as she has welcomed her first child into the world.

The former Hollyoaks actress, known for her role as Esther Bloom in the soap, announced the wonderful news of her little one’s arrival to social media.

Jazmine shared an adorable black and white photo to her 172K Instagram followers of her and her partner, Danny Potter, leaving the hospital with their new arrival in their car seat.

Credit: Jazmine Franks Instagram

The 31-year-old sweety caption the post, “Nothing gets better than this”.

Many of Jazmine’s co-stars rushed to the comments to congratulate her and Danny on the birth of their baby.

Jessica Fox wrote, “Amazing news!!! Congratulations you absolute legend”.

“GO ON JAZZ! so happy for you all! Welcome to the world little one”, penned Kirstly-Leigh Porter.

Credit: Jazmine Franks Instagram

Mandip Gill commented, “Congratulations to you both!!!!! I hope you’re both doing well. Lots of love”.

The soap actress shared an insight into her birth story on her Instagram Stories by revealing, “The birth was wonderful. Exactly what I wanted”.

“The team at Bolton Hospital are incredible and I can’t thank them enough for their care and understanding!”.

She continued, “My midwife throughout my pregnancy has been the best, I've been lucky enough to see the same midwife consistently and I think it made all the difference!”.

Credit: Jazmine Franks Instagram

“I’m feeling a bit sore now but full of so much love”.

While Jazmine is yet to announce her baby’s name to the public, the new mum admitted, “He’s all named, has been since about 4 months into the pregnancy”.

Franks announced she was expecting her first child back in February by sharing a photo of her cradling her blossoming baby bump.

She revealed, “Here’s to the biggest adventure yet. Summer 2023 is set to be a wild one! Can’t wait to cause mayhem with a mini Franks-Potter”.