Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares insight into stunning baby shower

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter spent the weekend celebrating her baby by enjoying a surprise baby shower organised by one of her co-stars.

Jorgie, known for her role as Theresea McQueen, took to Instagram to share gorgeous snaps from the special event to her 719K followers.

The beautiful photos show her cradling her blossoming baby bump in a long-sleeved, sheer and glittery dress, paired with thigh-high black boots, in front of a stunning wall feature complete with green and white balloons and a sign that reads ’Welcome to Jorgie’s baby shower’.

“The B E S T afternoon. Thank you so much to the greatest bunch who organised this amazing surprise shower for me”.

“@mrkiersonrichardson @olliepiotrowski @go_pr_and_events = actual dream team. Haven't stopped smiling all day!”.

The 34-year-old added a warning to the end of her caption for her fans. “Warning… Baby shower spam incoming”

The soap star also shared clips to her Instagram Stories from what she described as ‘The best afternoon’, showing what she and her pals got up to.

The video shows Jorgie playing baby-themed party games with guests, personalised cupcakes, feathered mocktails, Jorgie’s co-star Kieron Richardson hosting a quiz and the mum-to-be making a speech.

Kieron is known for playing Ste Hay in Hollyoaks, and helped to organise the lovely event with Jorgie’s fiancé Oliver Piotrowski.

Guests at the baby shower included many other Hollyoaks stars including, Chelsea Healey, Jessica Fox and Jennifer Metcalfe.

Many fans of the actress commented under the pictures from her baby shower with one penning, “Your baby shower looked incredible and you looked stunning, I hope you had the best afternoon you deserve it”.

“You look absolutely beautiful and amazing jorgie, you are going to be an awesome mum, bless you. Take care my lovely xx”, wrote another fan.

A third added, “You look incredible and I love the decorations, hope you are well”.

Jorgie announced she was pregnant back in June, after experiencing multiple miscarriages in the past. Last month Porter excitedly revealed that she and Oliver are expecting a baby boy.