Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter announces her baby’s gender

Congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter and her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski as they reveal that they are expecting a baby boy together.

When speaking to Hello, Jorgie, who is known for portraying Theresea McQueen on the soap, explained, “We’re thrilled to reveal that we’re expecting a baby boy. Ollie and I didn’t mind either way, of course”.

“All we wanted was a baby. He’s certainly very active, and I can feel him doing somersaults and backflips. It’s incredible to think what we’ve created”.

Ollie opened up about how relieved they were to find out they were having a healthy baby boy after the couple experienced multiple heartbreaking miscarriages in the past.

He explained, “We’d been through so much to reach this point and had learnt to take nothing for granted. Just to have a healthy baby was a dream come true”.

Porter added, “We’ve learnt to appreciate every moment and after our experience over the past year, Ollie and I have become stronger than ever. Now we can’t wait to share that love with our little one”.

Ollie sweetly said what kind of a mum he thinks Jorgie will be. “She's so caring and nurturing, and she’ll be a super-fun mum”.

Last August, at a 14-week scan, the pair tragically discovered they had lost quadruplets that they had conceived naturally. In February of this year, Jorgie also suffered a miscarriage at six weeks on the day of their engagement party.

34-year-old Jorgie announced that she and Ollie were expecting this baby in June by sharing an adorable video that featured Ollie's son and the couple's dog. When revealing the exciting news, the actress said, "Hopeful beginnings". They also revealed that she is due in December.