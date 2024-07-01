Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter opens up about pregnancy insomnia

Jorgie Porter has shared an insight into her latest pregnancy symptoms.

The Hollyoaks actress announced the wonderful news that she is expecting another baby with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski back in May.

The pair already share a one-year-old son named Forest together, who was born in December 2022. Jorgie has also previously suffered a baby loss, as she tragically miscarried quadruplets in 2021.

Now, as she gave an update on her pregnancy, Jorgie opened up about experiencing insomnia.

The 36-year-old unveiled a photo to her 746K Instagram followers of herself tucking into some jam on toast.

In the caption of the post, she explained, “Feed was looking pretty perfect so he’s a bit of reality. For some reason the last few weeks even though I’m exhausted I can’t sleep”.

“On top of that Forest has been waking up in the night, which is so unlike him and then when’s finally back to sleep I get hungry!”.

“I mean… starving. Emergency 3am jam on toast and yep I’ve not washed my face. Pregnancy insomnia, who knew that was even a thing”, she questioned before adding, “July – be kind”.

Last month, Jorgie opened up about feeling extremely tired during her first trimester as she revealed, “The tiredness in the first trimester is something else. I’d totally forgotten how shattered I felt when I was pregnant with Forest”.

“If I’m not working this is me at every opportunity. I mean, it I can nap anywhere. Luckily everyone likes a nap in our house (praying forest naps continue) Seriously tho, when does the tiredness phase end?”.

The soap star announced her pregnancy in May in the same way she did when she was expecting Forest.

She posted a cute video on social media of her hands alongside the hands of Ollie, Forest, Ollie’s son from a previous relationship, and the paws of their dog, lifting up to unveil a baby scan as she added, “We’ve been keeping a little secret”.