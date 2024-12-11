Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter confirms baby’s birth with adorable snap

Jorgie Porter has welcomed another little one into her family!

The Hollyoaks star has announced that she has given birth to a baby girl, alongside her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski. The couple are also parents to their two-year-old son Forest.

Jorgie and Ollie’s new bundle of joy comes over three years after they suffered a devastating miscarriage with quadruplets.

The soap star recently took to social media to confirm her newborn’s arrival. On her Instagram page, Jorgie chose to post a beautiful snap of her own hand cradling her baby daughter’s hand.

“She’s here …..! We are complete,” the 36-year-old penned in her caption, confirming that she has welcomed a girl.

“Thank you to everyone at Wigan hospital, Especially @sandi_goulding who is our everything,” she praised, adding: “Couldn’t of asked for a better day x x”.

Following her wonderful announcement, many of Jorgie’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to express their congratulations.

“Yay. So happy for you all. Congratulations beautiful,” wrote Emmerdale actress Laura Norton.

“Congrats babe,” added The Only Way Is Essex alum Ferne McCann.

Jorgie and Ollie initially chose to reveal the news of their pregnancy through ITV’s reality TV series Drama Queens, which the soap actress starred in.

During one episode, which aired on May 29, Jorgie gave an interview and announced her pregnancy.

“So everyone, ssh, lean in. Guess what? I’m pregnant! And I’m a little bit moody. Not full mood, but I’m a touch moody,” she teased at the time.

The episode then moved to Jorgie asking Ollie if he was excited for their new addition, to which he exclaimed: “Yeah, and scared!”

After the episode aired, the couple later took to Instagram to officially confirm their pregnancy.

They chose to reveal their baby joy in the same way that they shared their pregnancy with Forest – a video of Jorgie’s hands, along with Ollie, Forest, Ollie’s son from a previous relationship, and the paws of the couple’s dog, lifting up to unveil a sonogram.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret,” Jorgie penned in her caption.