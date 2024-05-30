Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter announces pregnancy with fiancé Ollie

Jorgie Porter is adding another little one to her brood!

The Hollyoaks actress has announced that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old son Forest, who was born in December 2022. Jorgie has also previously suffered a tragic baby loss, as she sadly miscarried quadruplets in 2021.

Jorgie took to social media last night to confirm the wonderful news of her pregnancy. On her Instagram page, the 36-year-old chose to reveal her baby joy in the exact same way that she announced her pregnancy with Forest.

In a sweet video, Jorgie showcased her hands, as well as the hands of Ollie, Forest, Ollie’s son from a previous relationship, and the paws of the couple’s dog, lifting up to unveil a sonogram.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret,” the soap star penned in her caption.

Following her announcement, many of Jorgie’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to congratulate her.

“Congratulations to you two gorgeous people! So excited for you! X,” replied Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh.

“Made up for you all,” wrote Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon.

“Congratulations!!! Amazing news!! Xxx,” added former I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher.

Alongside her social media post, Jorgie also chose to open up about her pregnancy in the final episode of ITV’s Drama Queens.

The reality series, which began airing earlier this year, followed Jorgie and numerous other soap actresses behind the scenes, giving viewers a glimpse into their personal lives.

Speaking to the camera in last night’s episode, Jorgie whispered: “So everyone, ssh, lean in. Guess what? I’m pregnant!”

She joked further: “And I’m a little bit moody. Not full mood, but I’m a touch moody.”

The show then cut to Jorgie asking her fiancé Ollie if he is excited for their new addition, to which he exclaimed: “Yeah, and scared!”