Hollyoaks’ Callum Kerr announces first child’s birth with cute name

Callum Kerr is now a dad!

The former Hollyoaks star has announced the arrival of his first child, alongside his girlfriend Lauren Stacy.

Callum, who is best known for his role as George Kiss in the hit Channel 4 soap, is now a proud dad to a beautiful baby girl.

The 29-year-old took to social media last night to confirm the wonderful news, and to also reveal his daughter’s name.

On his Instagram page, Callum chose to post several snaps of himself holding his newborn, as well as a sweet image taken in the moments after her birth.

In the caption of his post, the actor went on to unveil the name that he and Lauren have chosen for their baby girl.

“Meet my daughter, my world: Isla,” he penned.

“The other love of my life @laurenstacy7 was amazing thru the whole thing… isn’t she GLOWING!?!?” Callum added, as he concluded: “Feeling like the luckiest guy in the world- words don’t cover it”.

Following the announcement of Isla’s arrival, many of Callum’s fellow celebrities have since taken to the comments section of his post to congratulate him.

“Congratulations brother!“ wrote Rishi Nair, who portrayed Sami Maalik in Hollyoaks.

“We love her already Callum!!!!!” added American actress Meagan Holder.

“Congratulations brother. So, so happy for you both/ you three!” replied former EastEnders star Adam Croasdell.

Callum and Lauren initially announced on July 4 that they were expecting their first child together. The news of the couple’s pregnancy came eight months after Callum’s split from his former fiancée.

At the time, the expectant parents, who now live in Nashville, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of themselves showcasing Lauren’s growing bump.

“Ever since I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a dad. I can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world with my love, my angel, my partner in crime,” Callum gushed in the image’s caption.