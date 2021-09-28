Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis suffered a devastating miscarriage

Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis has shared the heartbreaking news that she’s suffered a miscarriage.

The 28-year-old soap star is already a loving mum to her four-year-old son Caben, and was excited to be expecting her second child with boyfriend Oliver.

However, taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Stephanie shared the tragic news that she had suffered a miscarriage, alongside a raw and bittersweet video documenting how Stephanie found out that she was pregnant.

Still in the early stages of her pregnancy, Stephanie revealed that she had hoped to tell her son Caben that he was going to be a big brother once she passed the 12-week mark. However, sadly she didn’t get that far.

“I feel all over the place right now and know I was early but it still hurts. I seen my whole future ahead of me and had my hand on my stomach every day,” Stephanie recalled, adding, “Just feel so lost right now and my hormones are understandably all over the place.”

“I know one day I’ll get my happy ending but for now I just have to get through this.”

Detailing her harrowing experience, Stephanie said, “We only told close friends and family as wanted to wait till the 12 weeks safety mark even though I thought of course it would all be fine. I was so happy.”

“Unfortunately I started getting pains and the hospital were keeping a close eye on me. Scans and lots of bloods later I had the dreaded phone call from the hospital saying that my levels were dropping drastically, and sadly my pregnancy is no more.”

“Then it was just the waiting game to start bleeding and lose what I dreamt about and was so happy about. I finally thought I had my happy ending. That’s why I’ve been quiet and today the dreaded pains and bleeding have begun, it makes it all real now that it’s over.”

Stephanie’s post was soon flooded with comments of love and support from friends and fans alike. “Oh babe I’m so sorry,” wrote glamour model and TV personality Nicola McLean.

Stephanie’s close personal friend Georgina sympathised by commenting, “My heart is absolutely broken for you babe when you told me you were the most excited I have ever seen you.”

“Devastated thinking of you and Ol. Your time will come. Love you loads here if you need me.” Replying to her friend’s comment, Stephanie wrote, “I know [broken heart emoji] wanted for so long then finally we were pregnant [broken heart emoji] one day.”