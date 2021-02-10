Holly Willoughby is left in tears after 40th birthday surprise

Holly Willoughby is turning 40 today, and to celebrate the occasion, her team at ITV’s This Morning have given her a sweet surprise, bringing her to tears.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Holly’s co-host and good friend Phillip Schofield shared a series of clips showing Holly’s dressing room filled with balloons, flowers, gifts and a giant light-up 40 sign.

That’s not all though — the team also gave Holly a big surprise by decorating the hallway to her dressing room with colourful balloons and standing in line, socially distancing and wearing masks of course, waiting for her to arrive.

When Holly turned around the corner ready to start her work day, she was met with a chorus of cheering and clapping followed by everyone singing Happy Birthday to her.

Taken aback by all of the love she’s been receiving on her special day, Holly was immediately overcome with emotion, bursting into tears.

Then, when she walked into her dressing room to see the magnitude of decorations and gifts waiting for her, she sweetly said to Phillip, “I’m going to spend all day in tears”.

Later this morning, Holly shared her own moving post to social media, which showed a side-by-side image of her own mother when she turned 40, beside an identical image of Holly today, both of them wearing the exact same floral peplum dress.

“This photo of my Mum was taken on her 40th birthday at the party she had in the garden,” Holly explained, adding, “I remember this day so clearly. It’s a strange thing to reach the age you remember your Mum being!”

“I asked her if she’d kept the dress and of course she had… Strange moment zipping it up this morning, wondering how she felt on her big day… I can’t be with my Mum or Dad today but wearing this in her honour makes me feel closer to them… love you Mumma!” she lovingly wrote.

Happy birthday Holly — here’s to another wonderful 40 years!