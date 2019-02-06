Hold on to your hats! Thunder storms & sleet expected today

If we went already over the bout of bad weather we have been having, – it's about to get worse.

Met Eireann predict heavy showers and risk of thunder today, so basically grab a hot water bottle and hope for the best.

According to the meteorological service: 'Heavy showers of rain or hail this morning in the western half of the country with a risk of thunder near the coast.'

'Towards evening, heavy, thundery rain will develop in the west.'

As if that wasn't bad enough, the thunder and rainfall will clear up to make way for icy conditions.

'This evening and early tonight, thundery rain will spread eastwards across the country.'

'It will be heavy with hail and sleet in places. The rain will clear eastwards overnight.'

'Clear weather will follow with frost and some icy patches developing.'