Ho ho ho: Our top picks from TG4’s Christmas film schedule

Now that December is finally here, all of our favourite channels are beginning to release their official TV schedules for over the festive period.

As usual, there will be a huge range of incredible films on the telly, from Christmas Eve right through to New Year’s Day. In particular, we are really looking forward to TG4’s array of movies!

From traditional Christmas flicks to some of the most beloved films in cinematic history, the Irish channel will be showcasing it all! Below, we picked out a few of our favourite films that TG4 will be airing over the holidays.

So, if you want to plan out your family’s Christmas movie viewings in advance, then look no further! Have a browse through what will be on offer this year:

Christmas with the Kranks – Christmas Eve, 5pm

A hilariously festive film for Christmas Eve! Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis portray married couple Luther and Nora Krank, who horrify their neighbourhood when they declare that they won’t be celebrating Christmas. However, when their grown-up daughter Blair (Julie Gonzalo) surprises her parents with a last-minute trip home for the holidays, the Kranks enter into a mad frenzy, as they attempt to turn their house into a festive wonderland in time for Blair’s arrival.

Dirty Dancing – Christmas Eve, 9:50pm

Have the time of your life with this classic! When teenager Fraces ‘Baby’ Houseman (played by Jennifer Grey) and her family decide to holiday at a summer resort, she becomes infatuated with Johnny, a performing dancer at the resort. Against her father’s wishes, Johnny teaches Baby how to dance, and the pair grow close – but will Baby’s father ever approve?

Miracle on 34th Street – Christmas Day, 12:40pm

A heartwarming tearjerker! This festive favourite from 1947 stars Maureen O’Hara as Doris Walker, a divorced mother who is shocked when her last-minute Santa hire (Edmund Gwenn) for the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade claims to be the real Santa Claus. Despite the public becoming charmed by Kris Kringle, his sanity begins to be questioned and he ends up in court, where a lawyer fights his ground and insists that he is the real Santa.

Nanny McPhee – Christmas Day, 6pm

One for all the family! Emma Thompson is Nanny McPhee, a woman who is hired by widowed Cedric Brown (Colin Firth) to look after – and straighten out – his seven mischievous children. However, what the Brown family doesn’t know is that Nanny McPhee has all sorts of magical abilities! Also starring Kelly Macdonald, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and the late Angela Lansbury, it’s the perfect family film.

Thelma & Louise – Tuesday December 27, 10:20pm

An old favourite from 1991! Obedient housewife Thelma (Geena Davis) and her best friend Louise (Susan Sarandon) decide to go on a fishing trip together. However, the trip soon turns sideways one night when Louise ends up killing a man attempting to sexually assault Thelma. In their efforts to avoid being caught by the cops, the pair plan to flee to Mexico… but will they make it?

My Best Friend's Wedding – Wednesday December 28, 10:40pm

Julia Roberts stars in this much-loved rom-com as Jules, a woman who is shocked when her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) tells her that he is engaged to be married. Realising that she is in love with Michael, Julianne sets out to stop his wedding to gorgeous and wealthy Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) and tell him how she really feels. With the wedding day fast approaching, who will Michael choose?

La La Land – New Year's Day, 10pm

One for the musical fans! Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling pair up in this award-winning hit from 2016. Aspiring actress Mia and flunking jazz pianist Sebastian cross paths and form an unexpected kinship. However, as the pair’s relationship deepens, they discover that their love for each other doesn’t always mix well with their love for their respective arts.