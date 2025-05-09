Hilary Swank reveals adorable glimpse into life with her young twins

Hilary Swank has been sharing an insight into her life as a mum!

The P.S. I Love You actress became a mother for the first time in April 2023, when she welcomed her twins, Aya and Ohm, with her husband Philip Schneider.

Speaking to People at the 36th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon in Beverly Hills, at which she was honoured for her work with foster youth, Hilary recently decided to open up about her little ones.

In her interview, the 50-year-old teased that her twins, who just turned two, have begun their so-called ‘terrible twos’ phase.

"There are moments of it, but I call it the teachable twos, Because I feel like they're just in this place where they're recognizing so many new things, and it's gotta be really overwhelming to have everything that you see is new,” she explained.

"And even your emotions that come with it, and not having your brain fully developed. So when you want something, you just want it, you don't have logical thinking skills. So to me, teachable twos is, I think, more fitting,” Hilary detailed further.

The Million Dollar Baby star then went on to note how she deals with her little ones when they start a tantrum.

"My thing is, I think it's really important to regulate yourself and just stay calm and hold space for them,” she gushed.

Hilary’s comments about her twins come as she recently expressed her thoughts about becoming a mother at an older age.

Recalling her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 37, Hilary stated to Women’s Health last month: “I would have had kids earlier. I’m not saying I actively waited [to fall pregnant] until 47, but that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for a myriad of reasons.”

She added: “I’m a very different parent than I would’ve been, even in my early 40s. I’m much more patient. I’m much more understanding.”