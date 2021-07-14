Hilary Duff shares raw photos from her home birth experience

Younger actress and mum-of-three Hilary Duff has opened up about her home labour experience as she welcomed the birth of her new little bundle of joy, Mae, this past March.

33-year-old Hilary had a water birth at home earlier this year, as she welcomed her sweet baby girl into the world, weighing 7lbs 8oz. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the former Lizzie McGuire star shared a series of raw, unseen photos depicting her home labour experience.

In these beautiful snaps we see the expectant mum in the early-to-mid stages of labour as she deals with contractions by bouncing on a birthing ball, surrounded by puppy pads after her water had already broken.

“Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!!” Hilary explained in the lengthy caption, adding, “For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power.”

Hilary goes on to talk about her support system, including her husband, Matthew Koma, who she describes as her “calm anchor”, and Molly, her “extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before.”

“My own mama was there to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside. The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all. All hands on deck. Forever lol. This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is.”

@hilaryduff

The former Disney star goes on to share an empowering and inspiring message for all mums and mums-to-be out there, as she writes, “From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world.”

“It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily,” Hilary lovingly concluded.

Hilary and Matthew are already proud parents to their three-year-old daughter Banks, while Hilary shares her nine-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary announced the wonderful news of her little one's arrival this past March by sharing a stunning black and white family photograph, showing her and her toddler Banks in the birthing pool, Hilary handing over baby Mae to her big sister as Matthew and her son Luca lovingly watched from the sidelines.

"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Hilary simply wrote in the caption, announcing her baby girl's beautiful name and birthday.