Hilary Duff recalls moment when daughter Banks recognised Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff has recalled an adorable moment when one of her children realised that she has a fanbase!

The former Lizzie McGuire star shares three daughters – Banks (6), Mae (3) and seven-month-old Townes – with her husband Matthew Koma. Hilary also co-parents her son Luca (12) with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Now, as she continues to adjust to life as a mother-of-four, Hilary has revealed one hilarious moment when one of her little ones realised the extent of her fame.

In an interview with E! News, Hilary recalled this past Halloween, when pop princess Sabrina Carpenter chose to dress up as Hilary’s Disney character, Lizzie McGuire.

Hilary noted that her six-year-old daughter Banks is "so smart" and "so fast”, and immediately recognised her mother’s old costume.

"The fact that Sabrina Carpenter dressed up as Lizzie McGuire for Halloween, Banks lost her mind,” the 37-year-old detailed.

“She was like, 'Why does she know who you are? Why does she even love you?!' That's what she said to me, it was amazing,” Hilary explained further.

Elsewhere in her interview, Hilary reflected on the fact that she doesn’t intend to have any more children with Matthew, as the pair are already trying to juggle a big family.

"It is very hard and very challenging, and sometimes Matt and I just look at each other, and we're like, 'What did we do?'" she teased.

"But the fact is, we love our family so much. And moments like being at the Christmas tree lot — play tag every year when we’re picking out our tree, and I'm wearing a baby and running through aisles of Christmas trees,” she shared.

“Mae can play now, and she'll just wait and hide because she knows she's not as fast as everyone else. There's just a lot of joy,” Hilary gushed further.