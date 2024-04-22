Hilary Duff asks fans for privacy ahead of birth of fourth child

Hilary Duff has asked her fans for privacy, as she awaits the arrival of her fourth child.

The Lizzie McGuire star is currently just a few weeks away from welcoming her fourth child, her third with her husband Matthew Korma.

As she prepares to give birth to another little one, Hilary has now taken the opportunity to express her wish for privacy.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a brief statement on the matter.

“Hi friends – This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise)… I am no longer responding to texts or dm’s about ‘when baby is coming’!” Hilary penned in a simple message.

“I know everyone is checking in with love and humour, however, trust me… nobody wants it more than me!!!!! Babies come when they are ready,” the How I Met Your Father actress admitted.

Hilary concluded her update by writing: “I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know.”

In December, Hilary and Matthew announced to the world that they are expecting another baby together.

The couple are already parents to two daughters – five-year-old Banks and three-year-old Mae. Hilary is also a mum to her 12-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

At the time, Hilary chose to reveal her baby joy by displaying her family’s Christmas card for 2023.

“So much for silent nights,” the card read, as Hilary showcased her growing bump with a shocked expression.

The inside of the card then featured photos of the family, with the words: “Happy Holidays. Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Throughout her pregnancy so far, Hilary has remained candid with her followers about her struggles with symptoms.

Earlier this month, the expectant mum confessed on Instagram: “Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night.”