Hilarious Halloween dress up: The best animal costumes ever

by

Late night Netflix and chill, an excuse to eat endless fistfuls of sweets, bundling up under blankets – what’s not to like about a Halloween night in.

But on of our favourite spooky night past times is scrolling through social media to find the best thing ever – animals dressed in costumes.

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best of the best from dachshunds to hedgehogs.

Here are the cutest and most hilarious animal costumes yet:

1. Simba 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not only is this cat adorable, but it’s more majestic than we can ever hope to be.

2. Hot Dog

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This weiner dog has had enough of the hot dog jokes.

3. Wrecking Ball

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Throwback to Miley’s crazy days, this pug is a millennial icon.

4. Bat Kitty

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This vampire bat kitty never goes hungry. No one can resist inviting its cuteness in.

5. Fernando the Hedge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taco bout the best hedgehog costume ever.

6. Wonder Husky

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Even Wonder Woman has to hit up the gym sometimes.

7. Super Dog

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His powers include super strength and overwhelming cuteness.

8. Breaking Bad Cat

Heisenberg has really let his beard go.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

9. Captain Fluffy

The sassiest pirate to sail the high seas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10. Ghost Doggos

Now you see us…now you don’t. Watch out for these furry spirits tomorrow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

11. Woger Wabbit

What’s up, doc? This bulldog means business.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

12. Guinea-chu

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fuzzberta’s favourite costume…yes her name is fuzzberta and she has her own Instagram.

Are you dressing up your pet this Halloween? Tag us in their photos!

