Hilaria Baldwin responds to comments about her kids’ skin colour

Hilaria Baldwin is a proud mom-of-six after welcoming the birth of her youngest child this past March, a baby girl named Lucia who was born via surrogate. Their tiny tot arrived five months after Hilaria gave birth to her and Alec’s youngest son, Eduardo, who was born last September.

The yoga instructor has been victim to her fair share of scandal in recent months, and apparently the rumour mill has been running again, with people now speculating over whether or not Hilaria is the biological mother to her children.

It seems people on social media have been making comments regarding her children’s light skin colour and how it seems to be a very different shade to the colour of Hilaria’s skin which is more olive toned due to her Spanish heritage.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, Hilaria expertly responded to these claims, shutting down the rumours once and for all. “I know… I know sleuths…my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine,” Hilaria wrote alongside a sweet selfie of her and baby girl Lucia.

“Trying to keep up with all these ideas… I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands,” the mum-of-six swiftly concluded.

Hilaria and her actor husband Alec Baldwin, who wed in 2012, share six children together: seven-year-old Carmen, six-year-old Rafael, four-year-old Leonardo, three-year-old Romeo, 10-month-old Edu and nearly five-month-old Lucia. Meanwhile, Alec is a loving dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

Hilaria had to step away from social media earlier this year due to quite a lot of controversy over whether or not she has been faking her Spanish accent and misleading people about her Spanish upbringing.

However, since then Hilaria has explained that “my parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both,” she wrote on Instagram this past February.

“The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained,” the 37-year-old mom confessed, adding, “I should have been more clear and I'm sorry. I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.”