High School Musical’s Chad and Taylor to star in new Christmas film

What a blast from the past! One of our favourite couples from High School Musical are going to be reuniting after 13 years, as they star in an upcoming Christmas film together.

Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman played romantic interests Chad and Taylor in our beloved tween movie franchise, High School Musical. These hugely popular Disney movies were arguably the best part about being a pre-teen in the noughties, with the third and final film being released in 2008.

Now, 13 years later this trustry dynamic duo are set to join each other on screen yet again in a brand new Lifetime movie, titled A Christmas Dance Reunion. This adorable festive film will follow Monique’s character, successful attorney Lucy Mortimer, as she returns to Winterleigh Resort, her family’s old Christmas vacation spot, which is now seriously run down.

In an effort to save the Resort, Lucy gives the place a new lease of life with the help of her old childhood dance partner, Barrett Brewster who is of course played by Corbin Bleu.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/GkTNZgW0SC — Monique Coleman (@gimmemotalk) May 19, 2021

The pair eagerly announced the wonderful news on Wednesday, with Monique excitedly writing, “This has been the hardest secret to keep!!! Starring in a Lifetime Christmas Movie has always been a dream of mine, but never in a million years did I think I'd get to share the screen with one of my favourite people!!!

Equally as delighted, Corbin added, “You are going to love this!!!”

While we don’t yet have a trailer or a release date, rest assured we’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more information on this long-awaited reunion!