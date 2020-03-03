Hey Upper East Siders: The cast for the Gossip Girl reboot is here

The cast for the Gossip Girl reboot has been announced and it feels weird not to see Blake Lively, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford amongst the names.

The new cast will star in a brand new adaptation of the series that won our hearts back in 2007. And they certainly have big shoes to fill.

Emily Alyn Lind, will star as Audrey, a young teen who is starting to doubt her long-term relationship. She will be joined by 15-year-old Whitney Peak, who previously starred as Judith Blackwood on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Lind and Peak will also star alongside Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay.

Deadline reports that the new series will have a similar dynamic to the original, with Lind, Brown and Peak starring as the three leads.

The new Gossip Girl will take place eight years after the website went dark. A brand new generation of New York private school kids are introduced to Gossip Girl as they tackle everyday life in the Big Apple.

The new series is set to focus on how social media plays a bigger role in our lives today.

The only original cast member returning (so far) is Kristen Bell, who voiced Gossip Girl between 2007 and 2012.

The ten-part series will air later this year.