Hermans reveal unmissable offers to celebrate 5 millionth customer

Hermans hair salon was first established by Herman Koster in 1971 and is celebrating welcoming its 5 millionth customer through the doors, this month.

The iconic salon has been located on Grafton Street for almost 50 years and is one of the longest standing unisex salons in Dublin city. Since then Hermans has opened salons in Dundrum Town Centre, Grafton Street and Ballinteer along with Knights on the Green and Dundrum Town Centre. Knights also run the prestigious Knights School of Barbering where it educates 100’s of students from across the globe.

To celebrate the welcoming of their 5 millionth customer, Hermans and Knights Barbers will be offering their customers a series of special offers. Across their 5 locations, over 5 days Hermans will be offering their customers 5 golden offers.

Offers from October 21 to 25;

Hermans

Upgrade to a Deluxe Kerastase Treatment blow dry for just €5 with a nourishing Kerastase exfoliating shampoo and treatment (valued at €28).

€5 for floodlights with any colour (Value €30).

€25 off any organic hair colour

€5 off organic retail products.

€5 off all home care products.

Knights Barbers

From Monday, October 21 until Friday, October 25 get €5 off grooming and traditional shaving products.

Hermans hair stylists were esteemed among the acting and musical stars in the 1970's with big names like Phil Lynott passing through its doors. Hermans original logo was even designed by Jim Fitzpatrick, the artist who created the iconic Che Guevara image. The salon was famous at the time for being the first salon to get an automated hair washing station, or "hairdressing robot".

They continue this forward-thinking mindset today with their expertise in organic hair colour – Natulique. Hermans believes in the importance of providing clients with an organic options.

Knights of the Green opened since 1988 is a traditional barber shop with a modern spin. Their skilled and unpretentious approach keep customers coming back, as well as their great quality, heritage products and their relaxing hot towel shaves. Their process of shaving requires expert precision and concentration, traditional tools and beautiful aromas. A hot towel shave gives the client time to relax and the chance to put themselves in the expert hands of Knights barbers.

As well as stocking their own high quality shaving brushes which is made in the Isle of Man, Knights also stock a huge range of top international shaving products from around the world.

The highly regarded company is now owned and managed by Hermans children, Greg, Zoe and Karen who have continued their father’s business and legacy.

Karen Koster, co-owner of Hermans and presenter on Virgin Media TV said, “It’s an honour to continue the Herman’s legacy that our father started back in 1971 alongside my brother Greg and sister Zoe. Hermans has been a massive part of Dublin City for almost 50 years and we look forward to welcoming the next 5 million customers through our doors”.