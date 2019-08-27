Here’s where to watch Bad Gal RiRi’s second Savage x Fenty Show

We all remember Rihanna's ground-breaking debut Savage x Fenty lingerie runway show last year, featuring women of every ethnicity, gender, sex and age as well as pregnant women. It was FIERCE.

The show was flawless, colourful and beautifully curated, and by GOD did we all feel seen. Bad Gal RiRi has become one of the world's most successful fashion businesswomen, artists and makeup moguls for a very good reason.

It's time for her highly-anticipated second annual Savage X Fenty show, a runway experience celebrating the new Fall/Winter 2019 collection from the music and fashion icon herself.

The fashion show will take place during New York Fashion Week in conjunction with NYFW: The Shows and will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage styles, offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality.

RiRi is offering you a front seat to the show, and we can't thank her enough. The Savage X Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide on September 20.

You can bet that the bar is about to be raised, with a star-studded evening expected and a radical departure from tradition;

“I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers,” said Rihanna.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, made a statement on the exciting news;

“Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun!

"The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front-row seat."

The Amazon Prime Video special will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes at the making of the show, and we're expecting MAXIMUM Rihanna content.

Inspired to create a line of intimates that complements a variety of shades and shapes, Savage X Fenty celebrates fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity. The brand's affordability and range of sizes, as well as a marketing campaign featuring every type of person, has garnered a huge fan-base.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” explains Rihanna. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it."

With sizes from 32A – 46DDD in bras, and XS-3X in undies and sleepwear Savage X Fenty is available to nab online.

We can't wait to sit in our new, stunning lingerie and feel empowered watching the show.

Feature image: Instagram/@grace_r_kim_tailor/Twitter/@@thrstyle