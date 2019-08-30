Listen up, Serpents: Here’s when season 4 of Riverdale returns

Riverdale is the show we love to hate. The teen drama has got to be one of the most complicated and cheesiest shows on TV but we just can't get enough of it. We've been itching for the show to return since that creepy season three finale.

We have so many questions that desperately need to be answered. The main one being- where on earth is Jughead? Is he even alive? Who knows.

We can all breathe a sigh of relief as the autumn time is nearly here which means most of our favourite shows are set to return, including Riverdale.

We only have to wait a few more weeks to see Archie, Betty and co. again as Riverdale hits Netflix on October 10.

A brand new episode will then air every Thursday at 8 am.