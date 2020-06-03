What happens to Normal People’s Marianne and Connell in the future?

We bid farewell to Normal People this week and the series finale completely broke our hearts. There were a lot of tears, a lot of sobbing and just pure devastation over Connell and Marianne’s story coming to an end.

Their story may not continue on screen, given that Sally Rooney has yet to pen a sequel to her best-selling novel, but one of her short stories may give us a clue to how Marianne and Connell’s future turned out.

Will he return from New York? Does Marianne find someone else? Will they get back together? Do they lose contact?

We have a LOT of questions.

In her 2016 short story At The Clinic, Rooney gives us a glimpse at the lives of 23-year-old Connell and Marianne.

The short story reveals that the pair are still friends, but are seeing other people, despite always having strong feelings for one another.

The couple’s deep bond remains and they continue sleeping with one another, Marianne even dreams of marrying Connell one night.

Daisy Edgar-Jones recently spoke about her hopes for Connell and Marianne’s future during an interview with The One Show.

The 22-year-old actress shared, “I hope that they remain that level of settled and happy that they get to by the end of the series. It’s wonderful that Marianne enables him to follow his dream as a writer in New York, so I really hope he sticks at it and carries on doing what he loves."

"I kind of imagine that [Marianne] moves in with Lorraine and they have quite a happy, little life together!"

You can read At The Clinic here.